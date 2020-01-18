World

US 'white extremist' trio arrested for anti-government plot

18 January 2020 - 12:59 By afp
The FBI arrested three members of The Base in Maryland for possessing an illegal automatic weapon. Stock image.
The FBI arrested three members of The Base in Maryland for possessing an illegal automatic weapon. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Jonathan Weiss

Three alleged members of a US white supremacist group have been arrested on charges of plotting to overthrow the American government and conspiracy to murder two anti-fascist activists.

Police said the trio were members of The Base, which US prosecutors have described as an international network of white nationalists who discuss “committing acts of violence against minority communities.”

“The group was involved in recruiting new members online, meeting to discuss strategy and practicing in paramilitary training camps on a 100-acre tract in Silver Creek” northwest of Atlanta, Floyd County police said in a statement Friday.

The men, aged from 19 to 25 and based in the US state of Georgia, sought to “accelerate the downfall of the United States government, incite a race war and establish a white ethno-state,” according to a police affidavit.

They had also surveilled a home in nearby Bartow County with the intent of shooting dead an activist couple who lived there, the report said.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested three members of The Base in Maryland for possessing an illegal automatic weapon.

The indictment did not say what the men had planned for the assault rifle and ammunition but US media reported the trio had discussed attending a gun rights rally in Virginia.

The governor of that state had a day earlier declared a “state of emergency” ahead of the rally following threats of violence from white nationalist and militia groups.

MORE

Jewish lawmakers ask Trump to fire aide for supporting white nationalism

Stephen Miller, one of Donald Trump's most radical advisors, is known for his unswerving defense of a resolutely anti-immigrant policy.
News
3 weeks ago

Texas shooting suspect told police he targeted 'Mexicans'

The suspected gunman accused of killing 22 people in a shooting rampage at Walmart in El Paso, Texas, last weekend confessed while surrendering and ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. 'My son was almost washed away,' says parent of Parktown Boys pupil following ... South Africa
  2. Meet Nontobeko Farrell — SA woman's journey from au pair to wearing US army ... South Africa
  3. Parktown Boys pupil, 13, found dead after orientation camp tragedy South Africa
  4. Schoolboy Enoch Mpianzi’s death — what we know so far South Africa
  5. Woman shot multiple times and abandoned on KZN freeway onramp South Africa

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X