'Mentally ill' woman arrested after stripping at US airport

WARNING: ARTICLE CONTAINS NUDITY

20 January 2020 - 10:21 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Image: Screenshot via Twitter.

Miami police arrested an unidentified woman after she stripped in Miami airport and jumped on top of a police car.

In a viral video, the woman can be seen wandering through the baggage-claim area in her underwear, before stripping naked.

After removing her bra, she can be seen and heard singing while slowly taking off her blue panties and making her way out of the airport.

She then hops on top of a police officer’s patrol car.

WARNING: Video contains nudity

According to a Miami Herald report, the 27-year-old was taken into custody and transferred to a nearby mental hospital for an “involuntary mental health evaluation”.

A spokesperson for the Miami police department was quoted as saying: “The naked female was located at the MIA Central Plaza parking garage exit, behaving erratically.”

