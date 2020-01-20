'Mentally ill' woman arrested after stripping at US airport

Miami police arrested an unidentified woman after she stripped in Miami airport and jumped on top of a police car.

In a viral video, the woman can be seen wandering through the baggage-claim area in her underwear, before stripping naked.

After removing her bra, she can be seen and heard singing while slowly taking off her blue panties and making her way out of the airport.

She then hops on top of a police officer’s patrol car.

WARNING: Video contains nudity