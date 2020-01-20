Trump rejects impeachment charges as an affront to US Constitution

President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the Democratic-led House of Representatives' impeachment charges, describing the allegations that he had abused his power and obstructed Congress as affronts to the US Constitution that must be rejected.

"The Senate should speedily reject these deficient articles of impeachment and acquit the president," an executive summary of Trump's pre-trial brief said in the Republican president's first comprehensive defense before his Senate trial begins.

Trump, only the fourth of 45 American presidents to face the possibility of being ousted by impeachment, is charged with abusing the powers of his office by asking Ukraine to investigate a Democratic political rival, Joe Biden, and obstructing a congressional inquiry into his conduct.

The executive summary asserted that the House Democrats' "novel theory of 'abuse of power'" was not an impeachable offense and supplanted the Constitutional standard of "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

"House Democrats' newly-invented 'abuse of power' theory collapses at the threshold because it fails to allege any violation of law whatsoever," the summary said.

It rejected the obstruction of Congress charge as "frivolous and dangerous," saying the president exercised his legal rights by resisting congressional demands for information, also known as subpoenas.

"House Democrats propose removing the President from office because he asserted legal rights and privileges of the Executive Branch against defective subpoenas - based on advice from the Department of Justice," it said. "Accepting that theory would do lasting damage to the separation of powers" between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.