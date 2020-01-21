China says virus spreading between humans as WHO is set to meet

China has confirmed human-to-human transmission in the outbreak of a new SARS-like virus as the number of cases soared and authorities on Tuesday said a fourth person had died.

The news came as the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it would consider declaring an international public health emergency over the outbreak.

The coronavirus, which has spread to three other Asian countries and infected more than 200 people in China, has caused alarm because of its genetic similarities to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

The discovery of human-to-human transmission comes as hundreds of millions of people are criss-crossing the country in packed buses, trains and planes this week to celebrate the Lunar New Year with relatives.