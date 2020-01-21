World

Iran MP offers $3m 'to anyone who kills' Donald Trump

21 January 2020 - 15:10 By afp
US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks out of the Marine One helicopter as he arrives for the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21 2020.
US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks out of the Marine One helicopter as he arrives for the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $3m (R43.4m) reward to "anyone who kills" US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

"We will give $3-million to anyone who kills Trump," Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.

Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was killed on January 3 in US drone strike outside Baghdad airport.

