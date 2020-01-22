Here's the team arguing for Trump's removal in the US Senate

Starting on Wednesday, seven members of the House of Representatives will try to convince the US Senate that President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Here are the seven "managers," who act as prosecutors in the Senate's impeachment trial:

ADAM SCHIFF, lead manager

The House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, has been a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry that preceded the House vote.

Schiff spearheaded an investigation that featured testimony from U.S. officials about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, both in private and on national television. He also has been a favorite punching bag for Trump and House Republicans.

A former federal prosecutor, he represents a district in the Los Angeles area.

JERROLD NADLER

The House Judiciary Committee chairman, 72, has been a Trump antagonist since he opposed a Trump real estate development in Manhattan decades ago as a New York state assemblyman.

Nadler's committee crafted the two articles of impeachment against Trump, which were approved by the House on Dec. 18.