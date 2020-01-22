World

Here's the team arguing for Trump's removal in the US Senate

22 January 2020 - 20:30 By Patricia Zengerle, David Morgan, Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan
It remains to be seen if US president Donald Trump will survive this battle.
It remains to be seen if US president Donald Trump will survive this battle.
Image: REUTERS

Starting on Wednesday, seven members of the House of Representatives will try to convince the US Senate that President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

Here are the seven "managers," who act as prosecutors in the Senate's impeachment trial:

ADAM SCHIFF, lead manager

The House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, has been a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry that preceded the House vote.

Schiff spearheaded an investigation that featured testimony from U.S. officials about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, both in private and on national television. He also has been a favorite punching bag for Trump and House Republicans.

A former federal prosecutor, he represents a district in the Los Angeles area.

JERROLD NADLER

The House Judiciary Committee chairman, 72, has been a Trump antagonist since he opposed a Trump real estate development in Manhattan decades ago as a New York state assemblyman.

Nadler's committee crafted the two articles of impeachment against Trump, which were approved by the House on Dec. 18.

US Senate approves Trump impeachment trial rules

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-RESOLUTION (URGENT): U.S. Senate approves Trump impeachment trial rules
News
11 hours ago

ZOE LOFGREN

Lofgren, 72, has deep experience with impeachment.

She began her Washington career as a House Judiciary Committee aide when it held impeachment hearings against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1974. Elected to the House in 1994 to represent a Northern California district, she has served on the Judiciary Committee while it drafted impeachment articles against both Trump and Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Jeffries, 49, is considered a rising star in the party and a potential future House speaker. Representing a district in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, he was the top House Democrat behind a bipartisan criminal-justice reform bill that Trump signed into law in 2018.

VAL DEMINGS

Demings, 62, is the former chief of the Orlando, Florida, police department. As a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, she has been involved in the impeachment investigation for months and knows the case against the president well.

JASON CROW

Crow, 40, a first-term congressman from Colorado, is a former U.S. Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze Star, one of the nation's highest military honors.

A lawyer in private practice before running for Congress, Crow defeated an incumbent Republican in 2018 to become the first Democrat to represent his district since it was created in 1981-1982 redistricting.

Crow is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

SYLVIA GARCIA

Garcia, 69, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and a former judge who represents a Texas district covering much of eastern Houston. She is also a former controller for the city of Houston and a member of the Texas Senate.

As a member of the Judiciary Committee, the first-term congresswoman knows the impeachment case.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump rejects impeachment charges as an affront to US Constitution

President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the Democratic-led House of Representatives' impeachment charges, describing the allegations that he had ...
News
2 days ago

Historic Trump impeachment trial to begin in earnest

Trump's historic impeachment trial begins in earnest Tuesday in the Senate, with Democrats calling for his removal from office and Republicans ...
News
1 day ago

It's round two of Trump vs Thunberg as Davos warms to climate action

US President Donald Trump will renew his running battle with young climate campaigner Greta Thunberg when they join the A-list movers and shakers at ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  3. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  4. KZN woman dies after falling off bridge South Africa
  5. Julius Malema’s ex-lawyer in debt standoff News

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
X