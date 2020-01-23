Donald Trump's new US travel ban could include more African countries

US president Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to extend the US travel ban that bars immigrants from several countries from entering the territory.

According to BBC, Belarus, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania are on the preliminary list of possible countries set to have restricted access to the US.

The countries on the expanded list join Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea.

The 2017 travel ban contained mostly Muslim-majority countries without diplomatic ties to the US, but the proposed extended list includes nations such as Nigeria, which have relationships with the US.