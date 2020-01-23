World

Donald Trump's new US travel ban could include more African countries

23 January 2020 - 10:26 By Busang Senne
US president Donald Trump.
US president Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US president Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to extend the US travel ban that bars immigrants from several countries from entering the territory.

According to BBC, Belarus, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania are on the preliminary list of possible countries set to have restricted access to the US.

The countries on the expanded list join Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea.

The 2017 travel ban contained mostly Muslim-majority countries without diplomatic ties to the US, but the proposed extended list includes nations such as Nigeria, which have relationships with the US.

READ MORE

Trump to push end to birthright citizenship as US elections loom

US president Donald Trump said he will seek to end the right of citizenship to children born in the United States to non-citizens and illegal ...
News
1 year ago

US high court reviews Trump's power to block Muslim immigrants

President Donald Trump's effort to ban immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries heads to the Supreme Court Wednesday, which will decide if ...
News
1 year ago

US court allows part of Trump travel ban to go into effect

A US appeals court in California on Monday let part of President Donald Trump's latest travel ban go into effect, ruling that the government can bar ...
News
2 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  3. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  4. Mango flight special ends in chaos as frustrated customers lose money for no ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van set alight after brazen heist on Malibongwe Drive South Africa

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split ...
X