World

WATCH | Chinese city Wuhan closed as WHO mulls 'global emergency'

23 January 2020 - 10:34 By REUTERS

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it will decide on Thursday whether to declare a global emergency over the outbreak of the coronavirus spreading from China.

If it does, it will be the sixth international emergency to be declared in the past decade.

Deaths from the virus rose to 17 on Wednesday, with more than 540 cases confirmed.

The previously unknownstrain is believed to have emerged from an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Cases have cropped up in Beijing, Shanghai, South Korea and Japan, with at least one in the US.

China warns new virus could mutate, spread as death toll rises

The deadly virus has so far claimed nine lives and infected 440 people in China.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Residents of China's Wuhan rush to stock up as transport links severed

The virus first appeared in the central city of 11 million people last month and is suspected to have jumped to people from an animal in a market ...
News
3 hours ago

China says virus spreading between humans as WHO is set to meet

China has confirmed human-to-human transmission in the outbreak of a new SARS-like virus as the number of cases soared and authorities Tuesday said a ...
News
1 day ago

