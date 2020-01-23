World

White House says it takes reports of Amazon chief Bezos' phone hack seriously

23 January 2020 - 19:13 By Steve Holland and Susan Heavey
The White House on Thursday said it is taking reports about the hacking of Amazon chief and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone seriously, after reports raised questions about the possible involvement of Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, speaking to reporters, said he had no further information about the hacking case. 

The report by FTI Consulting concluded that massive amounts of data began leaving Bezos’ phone about a month after the video was shared in mid-2018, the person said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

The report is set to worsen relations between the world's richest man and the kingdom which had soured following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, who was also a columnist for the Bezos' owned Washington Post.

