How Joe Biden went from slumping to surging in Democratic presidential race in Iowa

Iowa resident Carolyn Miller had long harbored doubts about Joe Biden's candidacy, believing the former vice president was too old and too fumbling to beat President Donald Trump in November's election.

Then she saw Biden, 77, speak at a community college in Fort Dodge this week.

“Tonight clinched it for me. I didn’t find him old at all,” Miller, 78, said afterward. "We have to have him in there to straighten things out."

With less than two weeks before Iowa kicks off the Democratic nominating contest on Feb. 3, voters like Miller might explain Biden’s recent surge to the top of opinion polls there.

Beyond his name recognition as former President Barack Obama's No. 2 and the attention given to his bus tours across the farming state, Biden appears to be winning the electability argument with Democratic voters. They have increasingly cited beating Trump as their chief concern and consistently said Biden is the most likely candidate to do it.

Biden has seized on the latest crisis with Iran to tout his foreign policy credentials. He has also used the impeachment battle over Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate Biden to show his ability to weather attacks from a Republican president he argues fears him most as a competitor.

The turnaround for Biden, who trailed rivals Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg in Iowa for much of the past year despite leading in national polls, is a promising sign for the front-runner who received less than 1% of the vote in the state during his failed 2008 bid.

Biden is now ahead or tied for the lead in Iowa with Sanders, a US senator from Vermont. He has also risen into second place behind Sanders in polling averages in New Hampshire, the second state to vote in the nominating battle.