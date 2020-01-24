World

Say what? Deaf man sues porn site for not having subtitles

24 January 2020 - 10:48 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A deaf man is suing a porn site for not having subtitles.
A deaf man in New York has filed a class-action lawsuit against a popular porn website on the grounds that he cannot enjoy its content fully without subtitles.

ABC News reported that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub on behalf of all deaf men and women in the world who might be in his “situation”.

According to the publication, Suris tried watching videos on the site entitled “Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew”, “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk”, “Daddy 4K — Allison Comes To Talk About Money To Her Boy's Naughty Father” and others in October 2019 and January 2020, but was unable to.

Suris is suing the website for violating his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide closed-captioning, Fox News reported.

He is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages and for Pornhub to add closed captioning to its videos.

Pornhub vice-president Corey Price told TMZ: “We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we've denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos.

“While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we'd like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category.”

