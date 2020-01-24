US to limit visas for pregnant women to curb 'birth tourism'

President Donald Trump opened a new front in his battle against immigration on Thursday, barring the issuing of visas to pregnant women seeking to enter the US for “birth tourism.”

Announcing the move, which takes effect on Friday, the White House said foreigners were using the visas “to secure automatic and permanent American citizenship for their children by giving birth on American soil”.

“The integrity of American citizenship must be protected,” White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Temporary B-1 and B-2 visitor visas would no longer be issued to “aliens seeking to enter the US for 'birth tourism", the White House said.