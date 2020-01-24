US to limit visas for pregnant women to curb 'birth tourism'
President Donald Trump opened a new front in his battle against immigration on Thursday, barring the issuing of visas to pregnant women seeking to enter the US for “birth tourism.”
Announcing the move, which takes effect on Friday, the White House said foreigners were using the visas “to secure automatic and permanent American citizenship for their children by giving birth on American soil”.
“The integrity of American citizenship must be protected,” White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
Temporary B-1 and B-2 visitor visas would no longer be issued to “aliens seeking to enter the US for 'birth tourism", the White House said.
Calling the practice “a glaring immigration loophole”, it argued that the crackdown on “birth tourism” was for public safety and national security, and to maintain the “integrity of our immigration system”.
“The birth tourism industry threatens to overburden valuable hospital resources and is rife with criminal activity, as reflected in federal prosecutions,” it said.
“Closing this glaring immigration loophole will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the US from the national security risks created by this practice,” the White House said.
“It will also defend American taxpayers from having their hard-earned dollars siphoned away to finance the direct and downstream costs associated with birth tourism,” it said.
The US constitution guarantees automatic American citizenship to anyone born on US soil.
Trump has made restricting illegal immigration a top priority of his administration, and has threatened in the past to abolish birthright citizenship.
No pregnancy test
Under the new rule, a US consular officer “shall deny a B non-immigrant visa to an alien who he or she has reason to believe intends to travel" to the US for the purpose of giving birth in the country.
Enforcing the new rule may prove problematic.
A state department official told reporters that “consular officers have been directed not to ask all female applicants if they are pregnant or intend to become pregnant.”
“Officers will not be allowed to require any sort of pregnancy test,” the official said.
The official said it was estimated thousands of children were born in the US each year to women who arrived in the country using B visas, and the number was rising.
According to the Center for Immigration Studies, there were 33,000 babies born from “birth tourism” between mid-2016 and mid-2017. The total number of annual births in the US is about 3.8 million.
A year ago, US law enforcement authorities announced they had broken up three networks which offered the possibility to Chinese nationals to give birth in California.
According to the state department, some “birth tourism” operators charge up to $100,000 (about R1.4-million) to women seeking to have a baby on US soil.
