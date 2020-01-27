Canadian agency releases penis-scented candle that's pricier than a vagina-scented one to highlight gender pay gap

A Canadian ad agency, Taxi, has highlighted the issue of the gender pay gap in the country by releasing a penis-scented candle. It's the same design as the one sold on American actress Gwyneth Paltrow's website, Goop.

The penis candle is not yet available for purchase but the agency announced it can be pre-ordered online. Paltrow's now sold-out candle retailed at $75 (about R1,000) and Taxi's can be purchased at a little more for $100 (about R1,400)

The agency admitted that it got its inspiration from Paltrow's vagina candle, saying on it's Instagram page, “we heard @Goop was selling a 'This smells like my vagina' candle for $75. So we made a 'smells like my penis' for $100 in accordance with Canada's pay gap.”