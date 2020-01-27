World

China extends New Year holiday to February 2 over virus fears

27 January 2020 - 08:50 By AFP
People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to a subway in Beijing, China, on January 21 2020. China has confirmed human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus that has killed at least 80 people.
People wearing masks walk through an underground passage to a subway in Beijing, China, on January 21 2020. China has confirmed human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus that has killed at least 80 people.
Image: REUTERS/Jason Lee

China will extend the Lunar New Year holiday to February 2 to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the state council said on Monday.

The virus has killed at least 80 people and infected thousands.

The holiday, which sees hundreds of millions of people travel around the country to visit family, was due to finish on Thursday.

READ MORE

US registers third coronavirus case -health officials

A third case of the new coronavirus has been registered in the United States, in Orange County, California, the county's health agency said.
News
23 hours ago

Australia confirms first coronavirus cases

Australia confirmed on Saturday its first four cases of the new coronavirus that has claimed 41 lives in China, becoming the latest country in a ...
News
1 day ago

Coronavirus: what it is, what we know so far and what SA is doing

An obscure virus in another part of the world, or an impending global outbreak that could hit SA?
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  2. Lindiwe Mazibuko on family leaving SA for New Zealand - 'my parents wish you ... South Africa
  3. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  4. Salie-Hlophe lets fly at deputy judge president over complaint to JSC South Africa
  5. Police officer dies after shooting in Durban's Musgrave area South Africa

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X