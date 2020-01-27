China extends New Year holiday to February 2 over virus fears
27 January 2020 - 08:50
China will extend the Lunar New Year holiday to February 2 to try to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the state council said on Monday.
The virus has killed at least 80 people and infected thousands.
The holiday, which sees hundreds of millions of people travel around the country to visit family, was due to finish on Thursday.
