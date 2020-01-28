China records first virus death in Beijing as toll passes 100

The new strain of coronavirus spreading across China claimed its first victim in Beijing, officials said on Tuesday. As the death toll climbed to 106, the US warned citizens against trips to the country and financial markets recoiled again at the potential impact on the world's second-biggest economy.

Amid mounting concern about the virus on Chinese social media, the National Health Commission said in a statement that all but six of those killed by the previously unknown flu-like virus were in Wuhan, Hubei province. Though cases of the virus have been confirmed in other countries, no fatalities have been reported outside China.

The city of 11 million, where the virus emerged late last year, is now under effective lockdown. Footage shared on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media platform showed residents of apartment compounds in the city chanting “Wuhan, you can do it!” and singing the national anthem out of their windows.

Tuesday's death toll was up from 81 the day before, while the number confirmed cases in China surged to 4,515 by Monday, from 2,835 a day earlier, the commission said.