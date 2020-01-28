World

Google celebrates Black History Month with the ‘most searched’ icons and moments

Google has revealed the most searched icons and moments of the past 15 years

28 January 2020 - 09:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' special is the 'most searched performance' on Google.
Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' special is the 'most searched performance' on Google.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

To commemorate Black History Month in the US, search engine Google has revealed the most searched icons and moments of the past 15 years.

In an ad celebrating the historic month, Google's latest project, “The Most Searched”, shows how African-Americans have dominated public fascination, admiration and curiosity on the internet.

According to Google, the project aims to highlight what has captivated users' attention over time, who had an undeniable influence on history and who is shaping the future.

“The Most Searched” title was given to each person, group or cause that was searched more often than any other in the category from January 1 2004 to July 1 2019, which Google said was the farthest back its US-based search data went.

Watch video below:

The video is set to an instrumental cover of Beyonce's Countdown. She is up first, with the “most searched performance”, while “the most searched guitar solo” goes to Prince and the “EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner” is John Legend.

Sporting examples include footage of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Serena Williams, the latter as “the most searched tennis player”. 

It closes powerfully with Dr Martin Luther King Jr's I Have a Dream speech, as the “most searched speech.” 

