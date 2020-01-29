20-year-old US man arrested for smoking weed in court and chanting 'the people deserve better'

Twenty-year-old American Spencer Alan Boston appeared before judge Haywood Barry at a Tennessee courthouse earlier this week on a charge of marijuana possession, and managed to add more charges to his name after he lit up a joint and smoked it inside the court.

ABC News reports that Boston was advocating for the legalisation of the drug when he was seen reaching into his pockets for a joint before he lit and smoked it. The incident was captured in video footage.

Lieutenant Scott Moore, spokesperson for the Wilson County Sheriff's office, told the news site, “I've been here 20 years, and this is the first time I've seen that.”

According to CNN, Boston was escorted out of the courtroom by security after he had managed a few puffs. As he exited the room, he shouted, “the people deserve better!”

Boston now faces charges of contempt of court and disorderly conduct, according to The Tennessean.