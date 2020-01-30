World

France bans mass killings of 'worthless' male chicks to fight 'painful practices in farming'

30 January 2020 - 09:27 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The mass shredding of male chicks will end by 2021, the French government has ruled.
Image: Marianne Schwankhart

Authorities in France have implemented a ban of mass culling of male chicks that are considered worthless in the meat and egg production industry.

This decision was announced by French agriculture minister Didier Guillaume, who said new methods which would determine the sex of the embryos before they hatch were emerging, the BBC reports.

The ban will see France become the first country to outlaw the mass shredding of chicks.

Calling for the ban, Guillaume said France and Germany should work together in championing this issue. “It's time to end the shredding of chicks. France and Germany should be the European motor to advance on the issue,” Daily Mail UK reported.

The ban was not welcomed by producers, who argued that killing male chicks using high-speed grinders was the cheapest form of disposal and that raising them to adulthood was a waste of money.

Guillaume said the government would also ban the castration of pigs without anaesthetics. “The ministry is going to publish regulatory texts in the few weeks to move towards banning of painful practices in the farming husbandry,” he was quoted as saying by CNN.

Speaking to the news channel, Maxime Chaumet, general secretary of poultry trade body Comité National pour la Promotion de l'Oeuf, described the ban as “complicated”, saying not enough research had been done on workable shredding alternatives.

“They need to accelerate the research because at the moment it's looking like a complicated ban.” 

