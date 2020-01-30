World

German nurse accused of poisoning babies with morphine: police

30 January 2020 - 12:56 By AFP
The five babies, who were between one day and one-month-old, were injected with morphine on December 20 in a shared room at the hospital.
The five babies, who were between one day and one-month-old, were injected with morphine on December 20 in a shared room at the hospital.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

A nurse in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning five premature babies with morphine, police said Thursday, adding that the children had survived.

The woman was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators found a syringe containing breast milk and traces of morphine in her locker at Ulm university hospital in southern Germany, Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber told reporters.

The five babies, who were between one day and one-month-old, were injected with morphine on December 20 in a shared room at the hospital.

READ MORE:

China teacher arrested for 'poisoning' pupils

Twenty-three pupils at a kindergarten in central China were taken to hospital last week after a teacher allegedly poisoned their morning porridge, ...
News
9 months ago

'Doctors suspected poisoning,' says family of Natasha Conabeer, who died after going missing for three weeks

The family of Natasha Conabeer, the Durban woman who died after she was missing for three weeks, believe that she was poisoned.
News
4 months ago

Three children die of suspected food poisoning

Three pupils from a Mpumalanga school died of suspected food poisoning on Monday, the provincial education department said.
News
6 months ago

Toddlers 'poisoned' - now for a five-year wait for the details

Antoinette Assegaai's eyes glisten as she shares audio clips of her happy two-year-old daughter Tshepang chatting and giggling. But her last memories ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa
  5. KZN correctional services couple found dead at prison residence after 'domestic ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
X