German nurse accused of poisoning babies with morphine: police

A nurse in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning five premature babies with morphine, police said Thursday, adding that the children had survived.

The woman was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators found a syringe containing breast milk and traces of morphine in her locker at Ulm university hospital in southern Germany, Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber told reporters.

The five babies, who were between one day and one-month-old, were injected with morphine on December 20 in a shared room at the hospital.