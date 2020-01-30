World

India reports its first case of coronavirus

30 January 2020 - 10:46 By Shubham Kalia and Sachin Ravikumar
The patient was a student of Wuhan University in China, India's government said in a statement.
The patient was a student of Wuhan University in China, India's government said in a statement.
Image: TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP

India said on Thursday a patient in the southern state of Kerala had tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case in the country of the virus which originated in China and has so far killed 170.

The patient was a student of Wuhan University in China, India's government said in a statement. The patient is stable and in isolation at a hospital, the statement added.

A senior Indian government official said bringing Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, was not the best option due to the risk of infection but increased pressure from the citizens, most of them students, and their parents had forced them to keep an aircraft on standby.

This week, India readied a state-carrier airplane to travel to Wuhan but was waiting for a nod from Chinese authorities who were trying to sequence the whole evacuation process.

"Only those nationals who don't have the virus will be airlifted, they will be brought into a quarantine facility outside Delhi," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Demands from South Asian nationals intensified after countries such as the United States and Japan began pulling out their nationals.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Airlines stop, cut flights to China in wake of the coronavirus

A number of airlines say they are halting or reducing flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

'SA adequately prepared to handle coronavirus outbreak': Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has reassured South Africans that the national health department has enough contingency measures in place to properly ...
News
1 day ago

China records first virus death in Beijing as toll passes 100

The new strain of coronavirus spreading across China claimed its first victim in Beijing, officials said on Tuesday, as the death toll climbed to 106
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa
  5. KZN correctional services couple found dead at prison residence after 'domestic ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
X