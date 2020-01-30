Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong Kong

Long queues are forming at pharmacies and crowds of panic buyers have stripped some supermarket shelves in Hong Kong as fears spread through the crowded metropolis over China's coronavirus epidemic.

As a city that lost nearly 300 people to the SARS virus in 2003, Hong Kongers are taking few chances over the latest disease outbreak that began in central China and has since spread.

Usually clogged streets have been uncharacteristically quiet, with light traffic and crowds over the Lunar New Year holiday.

But the one place Hong Kongers are still willing to gather in sizeable numbers is outside their local pharmacies, hoping to snap up rapidly diminishing supplies of surgical face masks.

In the middle-class district of Tseung Kwan O, hundreds of residents patiently queued for hours on Thursday to buy masks at a pharmacy that, like many outlets, was now limiting sales to one box per person.