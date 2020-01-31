Mozambique, Vietnam, Russia and more ban visas for travellers from China

The coronavirus has officially been declared an international health crisis by the World Health Organisation as the communicable disease begins its sweep across the globe.

The virus was named a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) after the Chinese health ministry reported more than 9,600 confirmed cases and at least 210 people dead as the Asian nation continues to battle to contain the spread of infection.

At least 82 cases in 18 countries have been reported without any deaths, but the international health scare has prompted nations to respond by putting their own disease-control measures in place, including limiting visa access and cancelling flights to and from China.

Among the list of airlines suspending flights in and out of China are British Airways, KLM, Kenya Airways, Lufthansa Group, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific and United Airlines.