Social media celebrates Twitter's decision to suspend Katie Hopkins' account -'2020 will be a good year'
Tweeps will get a break from controversial commentator Katie Hopkins after her account was suspended on Friday morning.
The British personality is known among her million followers for speaking her mind and landing herself in hot water on numerous occasions.
BBC reports that Twitter temporarily suspended Hopkins' account for breaking its anti-hate policy. The publication quoted a Twitter spokesperson who said abuse and harassment would not be tolerated on the platform.
“Keeping Twitter safe is a priority for us. Abuse and harassment have no place on the service. These rules apply to everyone using our service, regardless of the account involved.”
Her account currently shows all her tweets have been removed due to violating Twitter rules. The only post left on the account is a retweet from a follower who called her out for “spreading racial hatred” and being “a criminal”, regarding the comments she made about the British rapper Stormzy.
This move has been welcomed by scores who have taken to the platform to share their views. Here's a glimpse into what they said:
LOOOOOOOLLL KATIE HOPKINS TWITTER HAS BEEN SUSPENDED 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻INJECTTTT ITT💉💉💉— AAMNA🐧 (@aamna01) January 30, 2020
Katie Hopkins Twitter account has been suspended. Today is going to be a good day.— Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) January 30, 2020
Twitter finally suspended that Katie Hopkins person. The fact that the only tweet left on her page is one where someone points out her racism and urges Twitter to act is hilarious.— Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) January 30, 2020
(Jack still has more work to do tho.)
Katie Hopkins got suspended, looks like 2020 is going to be good after all 🤣🤣— Ali (@JstAlii) January 30, 2020
sorry but I can’t get over Katie Hopkins getting suspended the day before brexit, she finally got took out when she probably had 500 happy brexit day tweets in her drafts ready to go, the universe is hilarious pic.twitter.com/yyIRlHnDZB— JOE (@JXEKER) January 30, 2020
Katie Hopkins logging onto twitter to post another racist tweet but realises her account has been suspended. pic.twitter.com/GuKZMnY9T3— Imran khan (@KhanUR1983) January 30, 2020