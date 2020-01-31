World

Social media celebrates Twitter's decision to suspend Katie Hopkins' account -'2020 will be a good year'

31 January 2020 - 11:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
UK TV personality Katie Hopkins' Twitter account has been suspended because she broke the social media platform's anti-hate policy.
Image: Katie Hopkins‏ via Twitter

Tweeps will get a break from controversial commentator Katie Hopkins after her account was suspended on Friday morning.

The British personality is known among her million followers for speaking her mind and landing herself in hot water on numerous occasions.

BBC reports that Twitter temporarily suspended Hopkins' account for breaking its anti-hate policy. The publication quoted a Twitter spokesperson who said abuse and harassment would not be tolerated on the platform.

“Keeping Twitter safe is a priority for us. Abuse and harassment have no place on the service. These rules apply to everyone using our service, regardless of the account involved.” 

Her account currently shows all her tweets have been removed due to violating Twitter rules. The only post left on the account is a retweet from a follower who called her out for “spreading racial hatred” and being “a criminal”, regarding the comments she made about the British rapper Stormzy.

This move has been welcomed by scores who have taken to the platform to share their views. Here's a glimpse into what they said:

