World

China's isolation grows as virus toll reaches 259

01 February 2020 - 12:34 By afp
Wuhan officials have been criticised online for withholding information about the outbreak until late December despite knowing of it weeks earlier.
Wuhan officials have been criticised online for withholding information about the outbreak until late December despite knowing of it weeks earlier.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

China faced deepening isolation over its coronavirus epidemic on Saturday as the death toll soared to 259, with the United States and Australia leading a growing list of nations to impose extraordinary Chinese travel bans.

With Britain, Russia and Sweden among the countries confirming their first infections, the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, sending governments scurrying to limit their exposure.

The United States toughened its stance Friday by declaring a national emergency, temporarily barring entry to foreigners who had been in China within the past two weeks.

"Foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States," Health Secretary Alex Azar said.

Australia said it was barring entry to non-citizens arriving from China, while Australian citizens who had travelled there would be required to go into "self-isolation" for two weeks.

Vietnam suspended all flights from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan effective from Saturday.

Similar expansive restrictions have been announced by countries including Italy, Singapore, and China's northern neighbour Mongolia.

The United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and other nations had already advised their citizens not to travel to China.

African countries mobilise against coronavirus as fears mount

DAfrican countries are scrambling to avert an outbreak of the rapidly spreading coronavirus strain, as health officials warn that the poorest ...
News
5 hours ago

Unkind

Beijing insists it can contain the virus and called Washington's advice against travel to China "unkind".

"Certainly it is not a gesture of goodwill," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

The US emergency declaration also requires Americans returning from the ground zero Chinese province of Hubei to be placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine, and health screening for American citizens coming from other parts of China.

The virus emerged in early December and has been traced to a market in Hubei's capital Wuhan that sold wild animals.

It spread globally on the wings of a Lunar New Year holiday rush that sees hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel domestically and overseas.

In a bid to stop the contagion, the government has extended the holiday through this weekend and urged people to avoid public gatherings.

Many provinces and cities have called on companies to remain closed for another week after the holiday ends on Monday.

The economic fallout continued Saturday as Apple announced that its China stores would be closed until February 9, "out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts."

US declares virus 'emergency,' bans travelers from China

The US said Friday it was declaring a public health emergency and temporarily banning the entry of foreign nationals who had traveled to China over ...
News
4 hours ago

Mea culpa

With public anger mounting in China, Wuhan's top official admitted late Friday that authorities there had acted too slowly, expressing "remorse and self-reproach".

"If strict control measures had been taken earlier the result would have been better than now," Ma Guoqiang, the Communist Party chief for Wuhan, told state media.

Wuhan officials have been criticised online for withholding information about the outbreak until late December despite knowing of it weeks earlier.

China finally lurched into action last week, effectively quarantining whole cities in Hubei and tens of millions of people.

Unprecedented safeguards imposed nationwide include postponing the return to school, cutting bus and train routes, and tightening health screening on travellers nationwide.

But the toll keeps mounting at an ever-increasing pace, with health authorities on Saturday saying 46 more people had died in the preceding 24 hours, all but one in Hubei.

Another 2,102 new infections were also confirmed, bringing the total to nearly 12,000 -- far higher than the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak of 2002-03.

SARS, which is caused by a pathogen similar to the new coronavirus and also originated in China, killed 774 people worldwide -- most of them in mainland China and Hong Kong.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency on Thursday but did not advise international trade or travel restrictions.

It warned Friday that closing borders was probably ineffective in halting transmission and could accelerate the virus's spread.

But authorities around the world pressed ahead with preventive measures.

Kenya Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Kenya Airways has suspended all flights to and from China until further notice amid a coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 213 in China and ...
News
1 day ago

Latent racism

Thai health officials on Friday said a taxi driver became the kingdom's first case of human-to-human transmission.

Thailand joins China, Germany, Japan, France and the United States with confirmed domestic infections.

The health crisis has dented China's international image and put Chinese nationals in difficult positions abroad, with complaints of racism.

More than 40,000 workers at a vast Chinese-controlled industrial park in Indonesia -- which also employs 5,000 staff from China -- were put under quarantine, the facility said on Friday.

On the same day, China flew overseas Hubei residents back to the centre of the outbreak in Wuhan on chartered planes from Thailand and Malaysia, citing "practical difficulties" the passengers had encountered overseas.

Countries have scrambled to evacuate their nationals from Wuhan, with hundreds of US, Japanese, British, French, South Korean, Indian and Mongolian citizens evacuated so far, and more countries planning airlifts.

Russia said it would evacuate more than 2,500 of its citizens holidaying on China's Hainan island, far from the epicentre.

READ MORE:

These are the countries affected by deadly coronavirus so far

No cases have been reported in South Africa as the death toll passes 200.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Mozambique, Vietnam, Russia and more ban visas for travellers from China

The coronavirus has officially been declared an international health crisis by the World Health Organisation as the communicable disease begins its ...
News
1 day ago

Coronavirus cases could be grossly underestimated, say some scientists

It’s a monster with an unknown shape. That seems to be the consensus of scientists across the globe as they try to make sense of novel coronavirus ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. Relief as missing Wits student is found alive inside flat South Africa
  3. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  4. 'Expect increased load-shedding' — Eskom's Andre de Ruyter South Africa
  5. Portia Derby appointed as group chief executive of Transnet SOC South Africa

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X