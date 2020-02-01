Impeachment trial paused, top Democrats rush to Iowa for 11th hour campaigning

Four US senators running for president paused their impeachment trial duties Friday to dash to Iowa, joining top rivals for a final weekend of campaigning before the state's all-important vote launches the Democratic Party's nomination contest.

After a Senate vote Friday paved the way for President Donald Trump's acquittal of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, the impeachment trial was put on hold, allowing all candidates to enjoy a breathless final 72 hours of campaigning before the Iowa caucuses.

Polls show a tight contest in the heartland state, where former vice president Joe Biden this week has been taking his "Soul of the Nation" bus tour to all corners in hopes it will help him cross the finish line in the top spot on Monday.

Former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is running in the same moderate lane as Biden, is also on the ground, arguing it is time to turn the page to more forward-looking, galvanizing leadership.

Biden, 77, "is making the case that this is no time to take a risk on someone new," Buttigieg, who at 38 is less than half Biden's age, told a crowd at the Masonic Temple in the town of Clinton, Iowa.

"I would argue, this is not the time to take the risk of falling back on the familiar or relying on an old playbook that helped get us to this point," Buttigieg said.

The contest to see who challenges Trump in November's election is a months-long slog, and those with minimal support have been peeling off. Former congressman John Delaney dropped out Friday.