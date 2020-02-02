Britain embarks on its future outside EU

Britain began an uncertain future outside the European Union on Saturday after the country greeted the historic end to almost half a century of EU membership with a mixture of joy and sadness.

There were celebrations and tears on Friday night as the EU's often reluctant member became the first to leave an organisation set up to forge unity among nations after the horrors of World War II.

Little has changed yet as the UK is now in an 11-month transition period negotiated as part of the divorce.

Britons will be able to work in the EU and trade freely -- and vice versa -- until December 31, although the UK will no longer be represented in the bloc's institutions.

But legally, Britain is out.

Thousands of people waving Union Jack flags packed London's Parliament Square and sang the national anthem to mark that reality as Brexit became law at 11 pm (2300 GMT) -- midnight in Brussels.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- whose decisive December election victory finally paved the way for Britain's long-stalled departure -- held a private party in his Downing Street office, with a clock projected on the walls outside counting down the minutes to Brexit.

In a televised address to the nation, he hailed a "new era of friendly cooperation", acknowledging there could be "bumps in the road ahead" but predicting the country would make it a "stunning success".

"This is not an end but a beginning," Johnson added.

At a "Big Brexit Bash" in the market town of Morley, northern England, Raymond Stott said he was "glad it's all over" after several years of domestic political gridlock and acrimony.

"We will look after ourselves. We don't need Europe," the 66-year-old added.