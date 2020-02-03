Hong Kong medics strike for China border closure over coronavirus fears

Hundreds of Hong Kong medical workers walked away from work on Monday, demanding the city close its border with China to reduce the coronavirus spreading, and front-line staff threatened to follow suit in the coming days.

The financial hub has 15 confirmed cases of the disease, many of them brought over from the Chinese mainland, where the epidemic began and has so far killed more than 360 people.

The action by non-essential medical staff comes as the city's pro-Beijing leadership resists completely sealing the border.

Authorities have argued that doing so would be discriminatory, economically damaging and go against advice from the World Health Organisation.

Instead, the city government has closed down some crossings with arrivals down around 50% since last week.