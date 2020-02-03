Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

The Harvey Weinstein rape trial opened in January with celebrity appearances, noisy protests and graphic accounts of alleged assaults - and a spike in usage of the #MeToo hashtag that has become closely associated with the former Hollywood powerbroker.

More than two years after the allegations against Weinstein went public and fueled the use of the hashtag, thousands of people continue to use it to share experiences and debate sexual harassment.

"It speaks to the staying power and longevity of #MeToo," said Kellan Terry of research firm Brandwatch.

His firm found the hashtag was viewed 42 billion times and was mentioned 4 million times in 2019 across social media and news sites.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two women. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused him of sexual misconduct. He has said any sexual encounters were consensual.

While activist Tarana Burke began using the phrase "Me Too" online in 2006 to raise awareness about sexual assault, it went viral in the days after the Weinstein allegations were first reported in October 2017. Actress Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2017: "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet."

A week before her tweet, #MeToo was mentioned 312 times on social media and news sites, according to research firm Meltwater. In the week that followed her tweet, it rocketed to 1.4 million mentions.