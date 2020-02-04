World

WATCH | Two weeks, two hospitals: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to coronavirus

04 February 2020 - 13:33 By Deepa Kesa

The first group of coronavirus-infected patients arrived at Huoshenshan Hospital on Tuesday.

The medical facility was built in eight days in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Huoshenshan, meaning “fire god mountain”, holds 1,000 beds for patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus to help ease the shortage of beds elsewhere in the city amid the outbreak.

The epidemic has killed at least 427 people and infected more than 20,000, with the majority of deaths and infections in China.

There are more than 11,000 cases in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. China is building a second hospital in the city, with 1,600 beds dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus patients. Leishenshan, meaning “thunder god mountain”, is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors

Thai doctors have seen success in treating severe cases of the new coronavirus with combination of medications for flu and HIV, with initial results ...
News
1 day ago

No coronavirus vaccine will be ready before mid-2020, says exec

Moderna Therapeutics is one of several entities involved in an all-out international effort to create a vaccine as soon as possible for the deadly ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Hong Kong medics strike for China border closure over coronavirus fears

Hundreds of Hong Kong medical workers walked off their jobs on Monday, demanding the city close its border with China to reduce the coronavirus ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Out with the old Zuma, in with the new? News
  2. SAA flies on empty as travellers desert ailing airline News
  3. This is the Johannesburg hospital where staff reliably pitch for work South Africa
  4. 'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack News
  5. Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors World

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
X