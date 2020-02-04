WATCH | Two weeks, two hospitals: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to coronavirus

The first group of coronavirus-infected patients arrived at Huoshenshan Hospital on Tuesday.

The medical facility was built in eight days in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Huoshenshan, meaning “fire god mountain”, holds 1,000 beds for patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus to help ease the shortage of beds elsewhere in the city amid the outbreak.

The epidemic has killed at least 427 people and infected more than 20,000, with the majority of deaths and infections in China.

There are more than 11,000 cases in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located. China is building a second hospital in the city, with 1,600 beds dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus patients. Leishenshan, meaning “thunder god mountain”, is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.