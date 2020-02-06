World

Bowie the dog helps boost 'shy' cheetah's confidence & calm her anxiety

06 February 2020 - 11:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A shy cheetah from a New Jersey zoo has found a confidant in Bowie the dog.
Image: Tambako The Jaguar/ Flickr

Bowie the dog has proven that dogs can be more than a man's best friend.

He has changed the life of Nandi, a cheetah from a New Jersey zoo, since they were paired together more than a year ago.

CBS News reports that Charlotte Trapman-O'Brein of the Turtle Back zoo says Bowie helps ease Nandi's anxiety and boosts her confidence. O'Brien  added that the pairing of wild and domestic animals - particularly dogs and cheetahs - is becoming common practice as cheetahs are naturally skittish.

“Bowie has a very important job here, which is to be her confidence builder. Cheetahs are naturally skittish by nature, so one of the things that allows us to bring her out and do educational presentations is having Bowie by her side.”

According to CNN, the two animals were still “babies” when they were first paired and have been inseparable since.

A video shared by Rocket City Now News channel shows just how happy Bowie makes Nandi as they play in the snow.

