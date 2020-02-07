China will defeat coronavirus, Xi tells Trump, as doctor's death sparks outcry

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured US President Donald Trump on Friday that China was doing all it can to contain a new coronavirus that has killed almost 640 people, including a doctor who sounded the alarm only to be threatened by police.

China was gradually achieving results and was confident it could defeat the epidemic with no long-term consequences for economic development, Xi told his U.S. counterpart in a telephone call, according to state television.

The phone call to the White House, which China has accused of scaremongering over the epidemic, came as its central bank vowed to step up policy support for affected sectors.

First-quarter growth in the world's second-biggest economy could slow by 2 percentage points or more, from 6%, in the last quarter, analysts say, but could rebound sharply if the outbreak peaked soon.

Xi had earlier declared a "people's war" on the virus, saying China had responded with all its strength and "the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures", state media said.

The rallying cry came amid an outpouring of grief and anger on social media over the death of ophthalmologist Li Wenliang.

Li, 34, was one of eight people reprimanded by police in the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the contagion, last month for spreading "illegal and false" information about the flu-like virus.