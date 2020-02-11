World

WATCH | Nurses dance with quarantined coronavirus patients to avoid depression

11 February 2020 - 11:07 By Deepa Kesa

Nurses in protective clothing danced with coronavirus patients at Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Centre.

The centre is being used as a makeshift hospital.

The chief nurse said there was nothing to entertain patients, so they became depressed and worried about their health.

Chinese cities have become virtual ghost towns after Communist Party rulers ordered lockdowns, cancelled flights and closed factories and schools.

President Xi Jinping said the government would prevent large-scale layoffs, Chinese state television reported.

By the end of February 10 2020, at least 108 new deaths were reported, a daily record, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to at least 1,016, the National Health Commission said.

There were at least 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on February 10, down from 3,062 the previous day, bringing the total number of infected people to 42,638.

