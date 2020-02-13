Coronavirus cruise ship in Japan allows elderly to leave early

Japan will allow some elderly passengers on a quarantined cruise liner who test negative for the coronavirus to disembark ahead of schedule, the health minister said on Thursday, as another 44 new cases were confirmed aboard the Diamond Princess.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato said elderly passengers who have pre-existing conditions or are in windowless rooms will be allowed to leave from Friday, rather than the original February 19 date, and complete their quarantine ashore.

With the number of those infected on the cruise ship now at 218, plus one quarantined officer, concerns have been raised about conditions on the ship, where about 3,500 people remain on board.

The liner was quarantined on arrival in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on February 3, after a man who disembarked from the liner in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus that has now killed more than 1,350 people in mainland China.