Two-week 'cruise to nowhere' ends as shunned ship welcomed in Cambodia

A cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard might have the coronavirus, arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, to the relief of passengers and praise from global health officials.

The MS Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, could be seen from the docks of the Cambodian port town of Sihanoukville after anchoring offshore early in the morning.

People at the docks prepared to welcome passengers with bouquets of flowers, as embassy officials and Cambodian health authorities waited alongside journalists.

“We've had so many near moments we thought we were going home only to be turned away,” Angela Jones, an American tourist on board, told Reuters in a text message. “This morning, just seeing land was such a breathtaking moment.”

Jones and her fellow passengers have spent almost two weeks at sea as several countries refused to let their ship dock.