US house motions for bill to reject Donald Trump’s travel ban

13 February 2020 - 15:29 By Busang Senne
The US House of Representatives judiciary committee voted for the progression of a bill to repeal US President Donald Trump’s extended 2020 travel ban, reports Al Jazeera.

The ban includes several Muslim-majority nations such as Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. However, the House of Representatives panel supported the counter "No ban act" that would limit Trump’s jurisdiction to create policy that discriminates on the basis of religion.

The bill, which has been welcomed by the US Congress and hundreds of civil rights organisations, will now move to the full house.

