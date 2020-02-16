God save the pub: Britons rally to rescue local watering holes

In the heart of picturesque old Ryton village in northeast England, pub regulars banded together to save their favourite watering hole, in a cut-throat sector where competition is fierce.

Ye Olde Cross has a history dating back to the 1800s, when Ryton grew into a small town as the wealthy escaped the grime of industry and urban sprawl of Newcastle and Gateshead, 10 kilometres away to the east down the River Tyne.

The pub, which takes its name from the monument erected on the nearby village green where the founder of Methodism, John Wesley, once preached, quickly became a fixture of local life.

But it was forced to call time two years ago due to competition from supermarkets and online retail giants. That caused "heartbreak" for the 7,500 locals, said one regular.

Hundreds of punters then dug deep and took it into community ownership.

"We raised enough money to buy the building but not much more than that," said Ted Euers, who is one of 12 directors on the pub's management committee.

"So we decided that we would try and do as much of the work ourselves as we could," he told AFP.

Now a handful of the most dedicated customers are helping build a new upstairs bar and create space to install a lift.

Sector recovery

Ye Olde Cross is one of a select group of about 100 pubs that are now owned by individual investors, after laws passed in 2010 that sought to protect iconic British pubs and help stop their disappearance with community-led takeovers.

Like French cafes, pubs have been a feature of British life for centuries.

But over the last 13 years, about 12,000 have closed across Britain - about a quarter of the nation's drinking establishments, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

"Last year, we were seeing a pub closing every 12 hours," said Nik Antona, chairman of pressure group Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), which seeks to promote real ale and safeguard pubs as part of Britain's cultural and social heritage.

The collapse in pub numbers has been attributed to changes in social habits, from falling alcohol consumption, increased social opportunities for the young, high taxation on commercial property and the continued hangover from the bitter 2008 global recession.