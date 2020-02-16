World

UK issues rare 'danger to life' warning over Storm Dennis

16 February 2020 - 13:05 By afp
An ambulance stands submerged in flood water after the River Taff burst its banks in Nantgarw, south of Ponypridd, Wales, on February 16 2020, after Storm Dennis caused flooding across large swathes of Britain.
An ambulance stands submerged in flood water after the River Taff burst its banks in Nantgarw, south of Ponypridd, Wales, on February 16 2020, after Storm Dennis caused flooding across large swathes of Britain.
Image: GEOFF CADDICK / AFP

Storm Dennis swept across Britain on Sunday with the army drafted in to help deal with heavy flooding and high winds, officials warning it could be "life-threatening" in South Wales.

The government weather agency issued a rare red warning for the area, saying there was a risk of "significant impacts from flooding" that included a "danger to life from fast flowing water, extensive flooding to property and road closures".

Almost 200 flood warnings were in place early on Sunday, extending from Scotland's River Tweed to Cornwall in southwest England.

Winds of over 90 miles per hour (150 kilometres per hour) were recorded in Aberdaron, south Wales.

The Ministry of Defence had earlier deployed troops in West Yorkshire, northern England, which suffered badly from flooding caused by last weekend's Storm Ciara.

"Our armed forces are always ready to support local authorities and communities whenever they need it," said defence minister Ben Wallace.

British Airways and easyJet confirmed they had grounded flights, while two bodies were pulled from rough seas off the south England coast on Saturday as the storm barrelled in.

One of the men is assumed to have been the subject of a search triggered when an LPG tanker reported that one of its crew was unaccounted for.

He was last seen several hours earlier.

MORE

Premier calls for KwaZulu-Natal to be declared a disaster zone

The KwaZulu-Natal government wants the province to be classified as a disaster area.
Politics
1 week ago

Christmas Eve storm damages 200 homes in KZN

A devastating storm ripped through northern KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve, tearing off roofs of homes and leaving destruction in its wake.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I've run out of ways to comfort families': Lesufi on deaths of 14 pupils, four ... South Africa
  2. Women who 'smuggled R1m worth of explosives into SA' to stay behind bars South Africa
  3. Public protector's court bid to curb scope of Zondo commission News
  4. Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala to stay in jail over 'G-Wagon bribe' South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'This is not a Perfect Wedding': Ndlozi roasts MP over Sona outfit South Africa

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X