WATCH | Incredible moment pilot lands A380 in blistering winds at Heathrow

The pilot of an Etihad Airways plane fought heavy crosswinds from Storm Dennis on Saturday as he struggled to land the aircraft at London's Heathrow Airport.

A video on social media shows the Airbus A380 hovering above the tarmac as it attempts to touch down on the runway.

The heavy rain and strong winds from the storm hit barely a week after Storm Ciara caused disruption to transport, flooded homes and left thousands without electricity.

The second storm in a week prompted flooding alerts for many parts of the UK. It disrupted flights and train services as many schools started their half-term holidays.

easyJet warned of “significant disruption” to its operations, with multiple flights into Gatwick Airport cancelled, while Luton Airport advised passengers to check their flight statuses before leaving home.