Trump ally to be sentenced amid firestorm over presidential meddling

Donald Trump's longtime aide Roger Stone will be sentenced Thursday in a case that has caused a stir in Washington following meddling by the US president and his attorney general.

Stone, one of the Republican leader's allies and "oldest friends," was convicted in November of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to cheat in the 2016 election.

Just 10 days ago, four US prosecutors asked a judge to sentence the former political consultant to between seven and nine years in jail. Trump chimed in via his favorite method of communication -- Twitter -- to denounce what he called a "miscarriage of justice."

The US Justice Department weighed in the next day, determining the recommended sentence was "extreme and excessive." The four government attorneys who prosecuted Stone resigned from the case in apparent protest.

A new prosecutor was named to the case who then filed a sentencing memo suggesting a three to four year term in prison.

Trump quickly took to Twitter once more to hail the decision, praising Attorney General Bill Barr for intervening.

"Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not even been brought," Trump tweeted.

Barr was quick to state that the president's comments had no impact on his department's decision, but he still found himself at the center of a firestorm.

In addition to opposition from Democrats, more than 2,000 former Justice Department officials have signed a statement calling for Barr to resign.

"A person should not be given special treatment in a criminal prosecution because they are a close political ally of the president," the open letter said.

'Impossible'

On the defensive, Barr -- one of Trump's most staunch defenders -- insisted that the president had not asked him to intervene in Stone's case.

Barr also blasted his boss in a highly unusual public rebuke, saying the president's tweets were making his job "impossible."

"I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," Barr said in an interview with ABC News.

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway defended Trump's actions on Fox News, insisting the president had not issued Barr any orders while contending it was "disingenuous" to say presidents don't comment on criminal matters.