World

Viral video prompts outpouring for bullied Australian boy

21 February 2020 - 12:05 By AFP
.
.
Image: 1213RF/mukhina1

Warning : Sensitive content.

An Australian boy with dwarfism who was bullied to the point he wanted to "die right now" has received a deluge of celebrity messages and donations for a trip to Disneyland.

A video of nine-year-old Quaden Bayles uploaded to Facebook by his mother showed him crying and repeatedly saying he wanted to die after being bullied at school.

The clip had been watched more than 16 million times by Friday and the boy's mother, Yarraka Bayles, said she was sharing it to raise awareness of the impact bullying was having on her child.

"I've got a son that is suicidal almost every single day," she says in the footage.

Support for the boy built as the video spread online, and a GoFundMe page started by US comedian Brad Williams had raised over $150,000 to give Bayles a trip to Disneyland in California by Friday.

"This isn't just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren't good enough," Williams, who was also born with achondroplasia -- the most common type of dwarfism -- wrote on the fundraiser page.

Williams said extra funds would be given to anti-bullying charities.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman and NBA player Enes Kanter were among the hundreds of thousands posting support for Bayles.

"Quaden you are stronger than you know, mate. And no matter what, you have a friend in me," Jackman said in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Bayles will also lead the Indigenous All-Stars out onto the field in their rugby league clash with the Maori All Stars in Queensland on Saturday. 

Most read

  1. Mayday at 31,000ft revealed in investigator's FlySafair report South Africa
  2. Search on for guard accused of walking out of Mall of Africa with R4m cash in a ... South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi U-turn after schoolboy Enock Mpianzi's family snubbed, report ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | UKZN students in violent confrontation with security personnel South Africa
  5. R10,000 reward for arrest of UKZN student who assaulted professor during protest South Africa

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
X