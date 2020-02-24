Lawmaker from Iran's Qom alleges virus cover-up: reports

A lawmaker from Iran's Qom on Monday accused the government of covering up the full extent of the coronavirus outbreak in the holy city, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

In the report, Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani accused Iran's health minister of “lying” about the outbreak, which authorities say has killed 12 people in Iran.

The ILNA news agency, which is close to reformists, said the lawmaker spoke of “50 deaths” in Qom alone.