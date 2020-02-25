World

13 killed, 150 injured in sectarian riots in India's capital

25 February 2020 - 18:35 By afp
Police guard a street in an area following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in New Delhi on February 25, 2020.

Thirteen people have been killed and more than 150 injured in sectarian violence that erupted in India's capital New Delhi for a third day, a hospital official said Tuesday.

"I can now confirm 13 deaths. At least 150 people have come to our hospital with injuries," Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra told AFP, adding that a dozen people were in critical condition.

"We are still receiving some people with injuries, most of them firearm injuries today."

