Barack Obama says Nasa mathematician Katherine Johnson 'broke barriers as a hidden figure'

Former US president Barack Obama has paid tribute to Nasa mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died on Monday morning at the age of 101.

Johnson was one of the black women who played a crucial role in landing Nasa's Apollo 11 to the moon in 1969. She worked at Nasa's Flight Research Division as a mathematician for more than three decades, but remained a hidden figure, reports New York Times.

In 2015, Johnson was awarded a presidential medal of freedom by Obama for her role at the space agency.

The former president shared a picture from the ceremony, saying “after a lifetime of reaching for the stars, today, Katherine Johnson landed among them”.