Crowdfunding campaign raises more than R7m to send bullied Australian boy to Disneyland
More than US $467,000 (about R7m) has been raised to send a bullied Australian boy to Disneyland.
A crowdfunding campaign was started with hopes of raising $10,000 (R150,000) to send 9-year-old Quaden Bayles to Disneyland after his mom posted a viral video on Facebook, in which he could be seen crying and saying he wants to kill himself.
Bayles, who was teased over his dwarfism, can be heard saying: “Give me a knife. I want to kill myself.”
The video quickly went viral, catching the attention of American comedian Brad Williams, who later set up the campaign to cheer Bayles up.
I’ve set up a GoFundMe to send brave Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. Let’s show a bullied kid that he is loved! https://t.co/vGLHQXzO0K— Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 20, 2020
The campaign has garnered donations from over 1,250 people and has been shared over 2, 680 times.
“I’m setting up this GoFundMe to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated and that he is a wonderful human being who deserves joy. I want to fly Quaden and his mother to America, get them a nice hotel and bring them to Disneyland,” said Williams on the site.
Williams, who himself has dwarfism, said the campaign wasn't just for Bayles but for anyone who has been bullied and told they weren't good enough.
“This isn’t just for Quaden, this is for anyone who has been bullied in their lives and told they weren’t good enough. Let’s show Quaden and others, that there is good in the world and they are worthy of it,” he added.
“Funds raised will be spent on two airplane tickets for Quaden and his mother from Australia to Los Angeles. As well as providing a hotel, food, and tickets to Disneyland Park in Anaheim for multiple days. After all the flights, hotel, tickets, and food is paid for, any excess money will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities.”