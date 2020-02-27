World

Joe Biden comes clean about Soweto 'arrest' on way to see Nelson Mandela

27 February 2020 - 10:47 By Busang Senne
Joe Biden said on three separate occasions recently that he had had 'the great honour of being arrested ... on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see Nelson Mandela on Robbens Island'. His campaign managers have admitted this never happened.
Joe Biden said on three separate occasions recently that he had had 'the great honour of being arrested ... on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see Nelson Mandela on Robbens Island'. His campaign managers have admitted this never happened.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

After a week of speculation about the veracity of Joe Biden's claims that he was arrested in Soweto 30 years ago, his campaign managers have admitted the error.

The US 2020 presidential candidate said on three separate occasions during his recent campaign tour that he “had the great honour of being arrested with our UN ambassador on the streets of Soweto trying to get to see him [Nelson Mandela] on Robbens [sic] Island” when he was a senator. .

People questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s claims, as certain details didn't add up, including  the fact that Soweto is more than 1,200km from the Western Cape island.

Biden's deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, told reporters on Tuesday that Biden was referring to being separated from his party at Johannesburg airport because of the segregation of amenities.

READ MORE

Twitter has a field day after Joe Biden says he was arrested trying to meet Nelson Mandela

LMAO! Was he arrested or is he lying?
News
3 days ago

Whoopi Goldberg causes a stir after 'ending of apartheid in SA' comments

"So we're just gonna ignore Whoopi Goldberg saying she, Joe Biden and her generation of Americans ended apartheid?"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Proof of apartheid crime is now in FW de Klerk’s hands

Former president Thabo Mbeki has delivered on his promise to educate ex-president FW de Klerk on how apartheid was classified internationally as a ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. More brands hit by pilchards recall and the chilli sauce variant, too Consumer Live
  2. Spar supermarket owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws South Africa
  3. Row over sex, fast cars and reality star Andile Mpisane’s parties News
  4. 'Kidnapped' Joburg pupil reunited with his family at Soweto mall South Africa
  5. FREE TO READ | Facebook comment and now it’s wedding bells for #ImStaying couple South Africa

Latest Videos

D-Day for refugee encampment in Cape Town’s tourist hotspot: What we know
The morning after #Budget2020: How the budget affects you
X