All the feels: Blind, deaf and elderly poodle survives after being caught by a hawk

A 16-year-old black poodle named Porschia survived being grabbed by a hawk in Pennsylvania, returning to safety 28 hours after the ordeal.

Porschia's owner, Deborah Falcione, told People magazine that after searching the area, she gave up on finding her dog.

She said temperatures dropped to near zero and when she received a call from a nearby pet hospital to say Porschia had been found, she was shocked.

"I said 'That's impossible'. This is a 2.9kg dog. She’s blind, she’s deaf, she’s 16 years old. I went down there and sure enough, this is the dog," she told CBS 17.

#Allthefeels