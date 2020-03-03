Homes damaged, people hurt as tornado hits Nashville, Tennessee
A tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Our community has been impacted significantly. There are multiple homes damaged and multiple injuries. We have requested mutual aid from allied agencies. We continue to search for injured. Stay home if you can. Watch for downed power lines.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 3, 2020
Mt. Juliet Police department said multiple homes were damaged and there were multiple injuries. Several people took to Twitter to say they were without power in the region. Some posted videos of lightning flashing across the sky.
Tennessee is one of 14 US states that will vote on Tuesday in the contest to choose a Democratic nominee to stand against President Donald Trump in November.
East Nashville Rosebank area just a few minutes ago @NashSevereWx #tspotter pic.twitter.com/0TzDFZFPJs— Daniel Alley (@Daniel_Alley) March 3, 2020
Pictures coming in from East Nashville: This is Woodland & 10th. That's where Drifters, Beyond The Edge, Five Points Pizza, etc used to be.— Shane Morris (@IamShaneMorris) March 3, 2020
There's nothing left.
I'm crying, man. This is hard to see. pic.twitter.com/kpPHulgypq
Sadly, the tornado damage in Nashville is only going to become profound as the sun comes up. pic.twitter.com/lmZbDqwjzR— Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020