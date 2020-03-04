World

Hong Kongers hit hiking trails to escape coronavirus woes

04 March 2020 - 11:13 By AFP
In this picture taken on February 29, 2020, hikers take pictures on High Junk Peak overlooking Clearwater Bay in the Tsuen Kwan O area of Hong Kong. Remote hiking trails are offering Hong Kongers an open-air escape from the coronavirus fears that have engulfed the densely-populated city and triggered the closure of public facilities and schools.
In this picture taken on February 29, 2020, hikers take pictures on High Junk Peak overlooking Clearwater Bay in the Tsuen Kwan O area of Hong Kong. Remote hiking trails are offering Hong Kongers an open-air escape from the coronavirus fears that have engulfed the densely-populated city and triggered the closure of public facilities and schools.
Image: Yan ZHAO / AFP

Hong Kongers are escaping the coronavirus anxiety that has gripped the crowded city by heading for the hills to find fresh air and space to exercise.

While the financial hub is known for soaring skyscrapers and cramped housing blocks, its steep mountains and remote hiking trails offer welcome relief from the COVID-19 fears which triggered the closure of public facilities.

On a narrow nature trail that winds up to High Junk Peak, overlooking the turquoise shoreline of Clear Water Bay, hikers form a queue on the steep and rocky path up to the summit.

"I've been staying at home for too long. Going out hiking, I think everyone shares the same thought -- that is to breathe some fresh air, make ourselves comfortable, enjoy the breeze and the view," 26-year-old Sadie Lam tells AFP.

Over the past weekends, long, snaking lines of people have been seen on popular trails like Lion Rock and Dragon's Back.

However, the sudden increase of walkers has left a trail of rubbish behind, including surgical masks and hand wipes, and environmental group Greenpeace is urging people to "hike without trace".

Some 101 patients have tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong, two of whom have died.

Most read

  1. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  2. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  3. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  4. Boy, 7, found murdered in Cape winelands South Africa
  5. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa

Latest Videos

Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X