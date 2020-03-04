WATCH | 'It's coming out': Vets remove beach towel from python's stomach
A video showing the removal of a towel from the stomach of a python has left social media squirming.
The video, shared by CBS News on Twitter, shows veterinarians at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital (Sash) in Australia remove a beach towel from the bowels of a jungle carpet python named Monty.
The 18-year-old snake was brought in after being spotted eating the towel the night before.
ODDLY SATISFYING: Team of vets pull AN ENTIRE BEACH TOWEL out of a python in Australia – with their bare hands. pic.twitter.com/rjzR2lrmEW— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 27, 2020
Dr Olivia Clarke and her team were able to remove the garment after a lengthy procedure, involving a flexible endoscope and long forceps.
She confirmed that Monty had made “a full recovery” and was back to her eating ways.