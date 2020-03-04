World

WATCH | 'It's coming out': Vets remove beach towel from python's stomach

04 March 2020 - 10:52 By khanyisile ngcobo
Vets remove a beach towel from the stomach of a jungle carpet python named Monty.
Vets remove a beach towel from the stomach of a jungle carpet python named Monty.
Image: CBS News/Twitter

A video showing the removal of a towel from the stomach of a python has left social media squirming. 

The video, shared by CBS News on Twitter, shows veterinarians at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital (Sash) in Australia remove a beach towel from the bowels of a jungle carpet python named Monty.

The 18-year-old snake was brought in after being spotted eating the towel the night before. 

Dr Olivia Clarke and her team were able to remove the garment after a lengthy procedure, involving a flexible endoscope and long forceps.

She confirmed that Monty had made “a full recovery” and was back to her eating ways.

MORE

WATCH | Python's venison breakfast interrupted on Zimbali golf course

An African rock python was spotted ready to devour its breakfast, a buck, on the seventh hole of the prestigious Zimbali Golf Course on the ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Green mamba takes rescuers to new heights on KZN south coast

Crocworld Conservation Centre staff went to great heights to retrieve a green mamba from a branch overhanging the busy Gum Tree Road in Pennington, ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Hippo drops in at St Lucia service station for a quick graze

Footage of a hippo casually waddling into a garage in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town on Sunday night has gone viral, with nearly 18,000 views.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  2. Zim vice-president wants US$245,428 in divorce, says wife can have saucepans News
  3. State Security Agency 'blacklists' Ramaphosa's envoy picks News
  4. Boy, 7, found murdered in Cape winelands South Africa
  5. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa

Latest Videos

Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X