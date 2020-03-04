WATCH | Presidential hopeful Joe Biden mixes up wife & sister

Former US vice-president Joe Biden mixed up his wife, Jill, and his younger sister, Valerie, during his Super Tuesday speech in California.

Biden was emotional after a strong showing in election results across the South, Midwest and New England on the most important day of voting in the Democratic campaign, TimesLIVE reported.

Biden, who is gunning for the US presidency, addressed his supporters, beginning his speech by mistaking his wife for his sister.

“This is my little sister, Valerie,” he said, turning towards his wife. “And I'm Jill's husband,” he said, turning towards his sister.

As both women laughed at his blunder, he corrected it, jokingly saying “they switched on me”, before he identified them correctly.